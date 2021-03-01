Man wanted in disappearance of Richland County woman

SHELBY, Ohio (WJW)– Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect in connection with the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend.

John Henry Mack Jr., 43, is wanted for kidnapping, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Monday.

Melinda Kay Davis, 33, was last seen on Feb. 25 on her way to a home on Cliffside Drive in Mansfield. She was reported missing to Shelby police later that day. The sheriff’s office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation searched the house and processed it for evidence.

Melinda Kay Davis (Photo courtesy: Shelby police)

Davis’ black 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with Ohio plate JGZ 8921 is also missing.

Anyone with information on Davis, Mack or the missing car is asked to call the U.S. Marshal’s tip line at 866-4WANTED.