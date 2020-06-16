Man wanted in Cleveland murder considered armed and dangerous

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is searching for a murder suspect.
Kenneth Glueck, 39, is wanted in the shooting death of Kurt Lentz.
Lentz was killed on May 29 near the 3600 block of W. 49th St. in Cleveland.
Glueck is considered to be armed and dangerous.
He’s 5’11” and 260 lbs., but most likely would be recognized by his extensive facial tattoos.
If you have information that can help law enforcement, call 1-866-4WANTED.
There is a reward for information leading to Glueck’s arrest.
