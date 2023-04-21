CLEVELAND (WJW) – A man wanted since 2015 was taken into custody Friday.

Friday afternoon, Martino Giles, 35, was arrested by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) and Deputies from the Central District of Illinois.

Giles has been wanted since 2015 by the Cleveland Division of Police for homicide.

According to reports, Giles and his roommate were involved in a verbal altercation in their home near East 55th St. and Superior Ave. back in 2012. Giles is alleged to have shot and killed his roommate, DeAndre Jackson, over rent money and a watch. Giles was officially named as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest on September 8, 2015.

The NOVFTF was able to locate Giles in an apartment in Bloomington, IL. He was arrested there without incident.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott added, “Investigators here in Cleveland never let up on this case, the victim’s family deserves justice and hopefully, this arrest is the first step in the process. I would also like to thank the outstanding work from U.S. Marshal Brendan Heffner and his team in Central Illinois.”

Giles will remain in local custody in Illinois until he can be extradited back to Cleveland to face the pending charges against him.

Anyone with information concerning a wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).