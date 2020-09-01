Man wanted in Cleveland murder believed to be ‘armed and dangerous’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the arrest of Carlos Roman Perez.

Perez, 26, is wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police for aggravated murder.

Investigators believe Perez shot and killed Kurt Lentz in the 3600 block of W. 49th St. in Cleveland on May 29.

Perez is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call 1-866-4WANTED.

