Man wanted in Cleveland Heights homicide arrested after domestic violence call

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– University Heights police said a man wanted on an aggravated murder warrant was arrested Tuesday following a brief search.

Officers responded to a home on Tullamore Road for a 911 hang-up call Tuesday morning, according to police. When officers arrived, they spotted two people arguing.

The man, DeAndre Price, 26, ran away. The woman, who is the mother of Price’s children, suffered facial injuries. Domestic violence charges are pending in that case.

Officers soon learned that Cleveland Heights police had issued an aggravated murder warrant for Price on an unrelated case.

Cleveland Heights, University Heights and Shaker Heights police departments searched the area and found Price hiding under a back porch of a home in Cleveland Heights on Meadowbrook Boulevard.

He was taken into custody for the September homicide of Malik Moore.

