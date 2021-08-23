Man wanted in Canton murder considered armed and dangerous

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Canton police are looking for a murder suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Thursday.

On August 19, officers were dispatched to 800 Lawrence Rd. NE.

Officers found Deladea Grant, 23, inside his home.

He’d been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Canton detectives connected Jujuan Turner, 23, to the homicide, according to a press release.

Prosecutors signed an arrest warrant for Turner for first-degree murder.

He is at large. Police say he is armed and dangerous. However, they do not have a photo of him.

Police also arrested a woman in connection with the investigation.

Brittney Mitchell, 29, faces a charge of tampering with evidence.

Police are asking for tips.

Call (330)489-3144.