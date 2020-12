AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is looking for Thomas Unrue in connection with a homicide.

Unrue, 26, is suspected in the December 18 shooting death of John Kovach.

Thomas Unrue, Akron Police Department

Kovach, 29, was found shot inside a business in the 1000 block of Brown St.

He died at the hospital.

A murder warrant has been issued for Unrue.

He’s considered armed and dangerous.

He was last seen driving a Dodge Journey with temporary tags.

