AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The second suspect in an Akron murder was arrested by U.S. Marshals in North Dakota Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to a shooting in the 2100 block of 12th Street SW on Jan. 29, 2022. Investigators say a 26-year-old man was shot while standing on his porch. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

In March this year, as FOX 8 previously reported, Mexican authorities worked with U.S. Marshals to track down a suspect in the shooting, 26-year-old Leslie Lopez, in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas.

Now, according to officials, the U.S. Marshals High Plains Fugitive Task Force in the District of North Dakota tracked down another suspect in the shooting.

U.S. Marshals arrested 28-year-old Martell King near the 1100 block of N. 3rd Street in Bismarck, North Dakota Thursday evening.

“After almost a year of relentless investigative efforts by our task force members, this violent fugitive’s run from law enforcement is over,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott in a statement. “The reach of the US Marshals Service was showcased in this investigation, with one suspect being arrested in another country and the other being arrested over 1,000 miles from Akron.”