Man wanted for trying to lure children from window in Orrville

ORRVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – The Orrville Police Department is asking people to be on the lookout for suspicious persons after an alarming incident.

Police say around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a home in the 100 block of West Chestnut St. for a report of a man who opened a window to contact two small children.

The children’s mother told police that her children ran out of a room on the first floor where they were playing to alert her to the incident.

The children said the man opened the window and talked to them while trying to get one of the children to climb out of the window.

Police found the window open and footprints in the snow.

Officers followed the footprints but eventually lost the trail.

Police say a nearby home had video cameras that captured footage of a person on the property at the time of the incident.

The children report the man was wearing a red coat.

There is no other suspect description currently.

Police want people to be on alert.

They’re asking residents and businesses in the area who have security cameras to check for any suspicious persons in the area from approximately 7:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Contact the Orrville Police Department at (330)684-5025.