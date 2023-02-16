CANTON (WJW) — Police are searching for the suspect in a stabbing Wednesday night in Canton.

According to Canton police, it happened at 9:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Webster Avenue N.E. Officers were called to reports of a stabbing.

They found the victim with a large stab wound to the rib area. The victim was responsive and stated he was involved in a confrontation with a known suspect and was then stabbed. The victim was taken to Aultman Hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives were able to determine the suspect is Terry Leach, 45. He’s wanted on warrants for attempt to commit murder and felonious assault.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144. Tips can also be sent to Tip411 or Stark County Crime Stoppers.