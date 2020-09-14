Man wanted for raping Cleveland girl in the 1980s captured in Puerto Rico

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The U.S. Marshal’s office announced Monday the arrest of Julio Rentas, 67.
Rentas was wanted for the rape of a 14-year-old in Cleveland in a case that happened in 1981.
According to a press release, Rentas was released on bond in the case and hadn’t been seen since.
The Cold Case Unit of the US Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) in Cleveland developed leads that tracked Rentas to Puerto Rico.
He was arrested September 9 in Juna Diaz.
The arrest was a combined effort between the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, U.S. Marshals, Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cleveland Division of Police.
