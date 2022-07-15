CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A man wanted out of Pennsylvania for the rape of 3 children has been arrested in Canton.

According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, 34-year-old David Hanshe is facing 5 counts of rape. The alleged crimes took place over the course of three years from 2013 to 2016. The victims ranged from 18-months-old to 8-years-old.

“The crimes this fugitive is accused of committing are despicable and deserving of just punishment,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott. “Our task force members dropped everything and made this case a priority.”

Hanshe was arrested at a home near the 1100 block of 16th Street NE in Canton. According to investigators, Hanshe has been living in the Canton area for the past year.

Officials said a gun was also seized during the arrest.