Man wanted for murder of Na’Kia Crawford arrested in Georgia

ATLANTA (WJW) – The man wanted for the murder of 18-year-old Na’Kia Crawford was found and arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. Marshals say.

Adarus Macio Black,19, was identified as a suspect in the shooting death of Crawford in Akron. Police say she was shot several times in broad daylight at the corner of North Howard Street and North Street in June 2020.

Crawford was running errands with her grandmother at the time.

Na’Kia Crawford (Family photo)

Jaion Bivins, 18, surrendered to police a few days after the crime.

Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said they recently learned that Black was living in Atlanta under a fake name.

According to investigators, he was identified while leaving an apartment in the 100 block of Greyfield Lane and a Sandy Springs SWAT team arrested him during a traffic stop.

Investigators say Black had an AR type rifle in his possession at the time of the arrest.

Adarus Black

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said, “Members of the task force and the Akron Police Department never gave up on this case. They knew that this suspect couldn’t hide forever and we knew we would have him in custody. This arrest will not bring Ms. Crawford back to her family but hopefully they find some peace knowing this suspect is behind bars.”

Black will stay in custody in Georgia until he’s extradited back to Ohio.