CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man wanted for the murder of a missing Cleveland woman has turned himself in, the Allegheny County police confirmed to FOX 8 News.

Anthony Kennedy, 43, was reported in police custody Wednesday afternoon, after the warrant for his arrest was issued Monday.

On Thanksgiving, the missing Cleveland woman, Adrianna Kiri Taylor, was found unresponsive in the backyard of a Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, home with a gunshot wound to the head. And officials would later rule her death a homicide.

Taylor’s family had last heard from her Oct. 8.

Police would not offer any other information in the case.