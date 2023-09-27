BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJW) – A manhunt is underway for a man accused of killing the CEO of a startup tech company in Baltimore earlier this week.

Jason Billingsley, 32, is wanted for 1st-degree murder, assault and other charges in the death of 26-year-old Pava LaPere, who was found dead in her apartment complex on West Franklin Street in Baltimore Monday morning.

The family of Pava LaPere, founder of tech startup EcoMap Technologies, speak during a vigil on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Baltimore. Loved ones are remembering the slain Baltimore tech entrepreneur for her compassion and dedication to helping others. Baltimore police found 26-year-old Pava LaPere dead from blunt force trauma in her apartment complex after she was reported missing late Monday morning. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

As reported by Fox News, LaPere was reported missing before she was later found dead by blunt force trauma.

LaPere was the CEO of EcoMap Tech, a Baltimore-based software company. She was named among Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list earlier this year.

The company released the following statement on Facebook:

“It is with profound sadness and shock that EcoMap announces the tragic and untimely passing of our beloved founder and CEO, Pava LaPere. The news has shaken us all deeply. In the coming days, we will keep our community informed about the ways we will be honoring Pava’s enduring legacy. For now, we hope you join us in keeping her family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

In a press conference, Baltimore police confirmed they’re still searching for Billingsley, who should be considered armed and dangerous.

As reported by Fox News, Billingsley has a long criminal history. He was paroled last October in a sex assault case.

Investigators say he’s also wanted in connection to an attempted murder, arson and rape on Sept. 19.

“This individual will kill and he will rape. He will do anything he can to cause harm,” said Baltimore Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley during a press conference.

A $6,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Billingsley’s capture. Anyone with information should call 911.