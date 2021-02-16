Man wanted for leaving woman dead in Cleveland parking lot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of Pernell Gibson.

Pernell Gibson

Gibson, 47, is wanted for aggravated homicide.

Police say Gibson killed Francina Davis in a parking lot in the 4800 block of Scovill Ave. in Cleveland on January 15.

The woman was dead when officers found her and appeared to have suffered from serious head trauma.

Gibson’s last known address is near the 1300 block of E. 117th St.

He’s considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information in reference to Pernell Gibson, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and your tip to 847411 (tip411).

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.