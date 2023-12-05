ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WJW) – A man accused of shooting and killing a Warren woman was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Florida on Tuesday.

According to investigators, 19-year-old Noel Flores was wanted by Warren police for the shooting death of 26-year-old Ashante Kirksey.

Warren police say Kirksey was shot to death in her home in the 900 block of Francis Avenue SE on Nov. 11. Another person was also shot at the home, police say.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force learned last week that Flores left Ohio and was staying in Florida.

According to investigators, U.S. Marshals arrested Flores Tuesday afternoon at an apartment in the 10100 block of 12th Way N of St. Petersburg.

Authorities also confiscated a firearm which, according to U.S. Marshals, was the same caliber used in the homicide.

“This is another example of the dedication our task force officers put into every investigation,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott. “This fugitive attempted to evade the reach of the U.S. Marshals Service but was unsuccessful because we will never stop looking for them no matter how far they run.”

Flores was taken to Pinellas County Jail before being extradited to Ohio.