AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Police are looking for an Akron man accused of illegally dumping tires in Northeast Ohio.

Nathaniel Harris, 29, is indicted on four counts of illegally transporting tires and three counts of illegally dumping tires in Summit County.

He also has active warrants through the Akron Police Department and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators are warning the community against renting out vehicles to Harris.

“He is not a valid driver, and he may use the vehicle to engage in illegal scrap tire transportation and/or illegal dumping,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information on Harris should reach out to Akron police at 330-375-2181.

According to Akron police, city officials already removed more than 2,000 dumped tires in the first quarter of 2023. There are still an estimated 4,000 tires throughout the city.

Many of the large tire dumps have been found on commercial, public and vacant properties. City officials found more than 200 tires in one dump on Brown Street.

Illegally dumping tires is considered a felony in Ohio.