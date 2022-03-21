ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Police are looking for a man with charges including felonious assault on a police officer and endangering a 3-month-old baby in the backseat while recklessly driving.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of 29-year-old Steven Feckley Jr. for charges related to an incident that happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, according to a press release from Elyria police.

Officers responded to the Journey Inn at 888 Lorain Blvd. for a suspicious vehicle and allegedly found Feckley Jr. unconscious in the driver’s seat, an adult woman in the passenger seat and a teen girl and a 3-month-old baby in the backseat, police say.

When an officer opened the driver’s side door, Feckley Jr. woke up and allegedly tried to close the door with the officer still standing there then drove the car in reverse, crashing into the police cruiser parked behind it, the release says.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in the car going eastbound on SR 57 into North Ridgeville and Westlake, then eastbound on I-90 at Crocker Road. When police lost sight of his car, they stopped pursuing it.

The car was later found by Cleveland police in Cleveland without Feckley Jr. in it.

He’s been charged with felonious assault, failure to comply, obstructing official business, vandalism, child endangerment, driving under suspension and reckless driving.

The officer had minor injuries.