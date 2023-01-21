YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) – Members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a fugitive wanted for murdering a 4-year-old in 2020.

Andre McCoy, 22, had been wanted since March 25, 2021, when he was indicted on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, and aggravated burglary, all with firearms specifications.

NOVFTF officers arrested him in the early morning hours on Saturday at a home in the 1100 block of Parkhill Drive in Youngstown, according to a release.

Officials say McCoy, 18-year-old Brandon Crump and 26-year-old Kimonie Bryant were allegedly part of a home invasion robbery when 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney was murdered and four others were also injured in the shooting on September 21, 2020.

Bryant surrendered to law enforcement shortly after the shooting and Crump was arrested by the NOVFTF just over a month after the horrific crime occurred.

The U.S. Marshals Service offered rewards for $5,000, but in December 2022 increased the reward to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of McCoy.

“Our task force never stopped looking for justice for Rowan Sweeney, today that justice comes in the form of the last suspect arrested for the violent, tragic, and needless death of a little boy,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said.

Anyone with information concerning a wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or submit a web tip here.