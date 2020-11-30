Man wanted for deadly shooting in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) is offering a reward for information that leads to the capture of Dezi Walker.

Walker, 29, is wanted for aggravated murder.

Investigators say Walker killed another man after a fight at a business in Cleveland near the 4400 block of Clark Ave. on October 10.

There are several witnesses who say Walker shot the other man multiple times and picked up his spent casings before running from the scene, according to a press release from the NOVFTF.

Walker stands 5’7” and weighs 170 lbs.

His last known address is near the 1300 block of E. 92nd St. in Cleveland.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information that can lead to his capture, call the NOVFTF at 1-866-4WANTED or text the keyword WANTED and your tip to 847411.

