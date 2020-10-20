Man wanted for deadly assault in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) is offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of Kevin Bradford.

Bradford, 20, is wanted for a deadly assault.

Kevin Bradford

Investigators say Bradford participated in an assault that killed 51-year-old Christopher Bowers on October 10.

The incident happened on Robin Ct. SE near Sherrick Rd. SE in Canton.

Bradford is 5’11” and weights 140 lbs.

If you have any information on the case, call or text NOVFTF at 1-866-4WANTED or text the keyword WANTED and your tip to 847411.

