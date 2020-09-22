Man wanted for cocaine distribution last seen in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for Jeffery Marflak.

Jeffery Marflak

Marflak, 27, is wanted for conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

He’s wanted by the Drug Enforcement Agency and the United States Marshals Service.

Marflak’s last known address is near the 2100 block of Quail St. in Lakewood.

He’s also known to frequent Cleveland’s west side.

If you have any information that can help law enforcement track down Marflak, there is a reward for his capture.

Call 1-866-4WANTED to make an anonymous tip.

