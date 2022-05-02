MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – The Mansfield Division of Police is looking for a man accused of shooting another man in the head during a confrontation outside a convenience store early Sunday morning.

According to investigators, officers were called to the MotoMart in the 1000 block of W. 4th Street around 2:51 a.m. When they got there, officers found a 31-year-old victim near the business with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for surgery. His condition is unknown at this time.

According to Mansfield police, the suspect went up to the victim and an unidentified female in the store parking lot. During a confrontation, investigators say the suspect smacked the female across the face, hit the man with a gun and then shot him in the head.

Investigators say the suspect then left the scene with another female who was there.

Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Michael Childress, who is wanted on a felony warrant for attempted murder. He’s also believed to be involved in another shooting in the city over the past two weeks, investigators say.

Childress is 5’11” and 170 pounds. He’s believed to be in a white 2006 Kia Sportage with license plate JAE5836.

Police say Childress should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees this wanted person should call 911 or their local law enforcement.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call Major Crimes at (419) 755-9724.