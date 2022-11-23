CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a man wanted for several crimes, including assaulting a state trooper with his car near Ravenna.

According to investigators, 35-year-old Alex Serrano was identified as the suspect in a burglary and stabbing in the 1400 block of Campbell Street in Sandusky on Sept. 12.

The victim was taken to the hospital for their injuries. Warrants were issued for Serrano’s arrest two weeks later.

About a week after that, as a state trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol approached Serrano’s vehicle near Ravenna, investigators say he backed into the trooper and sped off at speeds over 100 miles per hour.

Now, Wednesday morning, investigators learned that Serrano might be at a home in the 3400 block of Bosworth Avenue in Cleveland.

Investigators say they were able to find Serrano hiding in the attic and arrested him.

“This suspect has no regard for the lives of our community members or our law enforcement officers, which is clear by the crimes he is accused of committing,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott. “The communities in northern Ohio are safer now with this suspect off the streets.”