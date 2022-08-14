CLEVELAND (WJW) — The man wanted for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl has been arrested.

Tyrese Acoff, a Tier 2 sex offender, was taken into custody without incident on Saturday at a residence in Medina by the Cleveland Police Department Sex Crimes, NICE and Fourth District Violent Crime Reduction Task Force units, according to a release from the Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers.

The circumstances that led to his apprehension are unknown.

Crime Stoppers on Friday offered a reward of up to $2,500 for anyone who had information leading to his arrest and indictment.

There is no word on the date of his arraignment.