ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW) – Ashtabula Police are searching for a suspect after they say the wanted man hit one person in the head with a gun, causing the gun to discharge nearly shooting a person standing nearby.

The incident took place on February 21, 2023, at about 5 a.m. at a business in the 2000 block of Lake Avenue.

Police say an arrest warrant has now been issued for Barton Cumberland, 25, of Ashtabula.

Cumberland faces charges of Felonious Assault, Domestic Violence, Telephone Harassment, and Aggravated Menacing.

Anyone having information on the whereabouts of Cumberland is asked to call Ashtabula Police Department at 440-992-7172.