CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

It happened around 2 a.m. on I-90 E at Fairfield Ave. overpass.

According to police, the man’s car was involved in a crash near the overpass.

Police say at that time he got out of his car and started walking in the left lane of I-90E northbound.

He was hit by a pickup truck and killed.

90E before Innerbelt Bridge, left lanes closed due to a fatal accident. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) December 28, 2021

The victim was 43-years-old.

He has not been identified.