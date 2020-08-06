Man walking on exit ramp after car trouble hit by driver in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on the exit ramp from I-71 northbound to I-90 westbound.

According to OSHP, the man’s car had broken down which is why he was walking on the ramp.





Exit ramp from I-71 northbound to I-90 westbound, Cleveland

A driver hit him around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.

That driver did stop after the accident to await law enforcement.

Emergency crews took the pedestrian to the hospital.

There is no word on his condition.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8