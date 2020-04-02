Man walking dog injured in Bay Village hit-and-run

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW)– A man was hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Bay Village Wednesday night.

The 52-year-old Westlake man was walking his dog on the sidewalk at Aberdeen Avenue and Cahoon Road just after 9 p.m. Bay Village police said a vehicle hit him and his dog before driving away. Officers searched the area, but did not find the suspect.

The victim was taken to UH St. John Medical Center with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. The dog was not seriously injured.

Police said the man was unable to provide a description of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bay Village Police Department at 440-871-1234.