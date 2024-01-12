ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of an Ashtabula Township woman.

According to a press release, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of State Road.

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired, according to the release.

Kristyna Keenan, 62, was found dead in the driveway of her home with a gunshot wound, deputies say.

Preliminary information shows a male suspect in a dark-colored sedan parked in a nearby CVS parking lot and waited for the victim to arrive home.

Deputies say the suspect got out of the car, fired multiple shots and then left the scene, headed west on East Prospect Rd.

“The suspect remains at large and is considered to be armed and dangerous,” deputies said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact (440)576-0055.