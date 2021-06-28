Man, two children pulled from lake in Berea

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– A man and two children were pulled from Wallace Lake Monday evening.

It started with the man and six children fishing at the lake, located in the Cleveland Metroparks in Berea. They tried to swim in an area not designated for swimming, a spokesman for the Cleveland Metroparks said.

Four of the children got out on their own, but the man, a boy and a girl went under the water at about 6 p.m.

Cleveland Metroparks police and Berea police removed the girl from the lake just before 7 p.m. The other two were found about 25 minutes later.

All three were taken to a hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.

“Our thoughts are with the family of this tragic incident,” the Metroparks said in a statement.