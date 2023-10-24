LIVERMORE, Calif. (WJW) – Police said a man who attempted to rob a gun store was shot and killed by the gun store owner.

It happened Sunday in Livermore, California.

According to police, preliminary findings from the investigation suggest that the suspect entered the store wearing a mask, a hooded sweatshirt pulled over his head and gloves.

Witnesses said he proceeded to rob the gun store, armed with a hammer, and attempted to steal a firearm.

In response, the owner of the store fired two rounds, fatally wounding the would-be robber.

The suspect died at the scene.

The gun store owner, who is fully cooperating with the investigation, is not considered a suspect currently. Based on the information gathered thus far, it appears that the shooting was a case of self-defense.

None of the five customers inside the store during the robbery were harmed.