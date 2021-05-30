Man tried to purchase 2-year-old boy from mother at park, police say

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (WJW) — The New Jersey State Police is looking to identify a man who allegedly attempted to purchase a toddler while at a park last week.

According to police, last Wednesday afternoon a man repeatedly approached a woman who was with her two-year-old son at Hedden County Park in Morris County, New Jersey.

He allegedly made multiple attempts to purchase the boy.

Before leaving the park, the suspect met with two men between the ages of 25 to 30.

Police released a composite sketch of the suspect on Saturday. They are now asking the public to help identify him.

The suspect is described as being in his late 40s or 50s. He has a gold tooth in his mouth and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and a black baseball hat with a “RM” logo.

Anyone with information about his identity or whereabouts is asked to call the Morris County Park Police Detective Bureau at 862-325-7716.