Man tried to break into Westlake home with baseball bat, crashed car through garage

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW)– A man tried to break into a Westlake home on Thanksgiving day.

The police department received a 911 call at about 2 p.m. Thursday about a man attempting to get into a Vine Street residence using a baseball bat and a golf club. When officers arrived, they found he crashed his vehicle through the garage door.

(Photo courtesy: Westlake police)

The 23-year-old Parma man was taken into custody and transported to University Hospitals St. John Medical Center.

No one was home, no one was injured and there was no structural damage. Westlake police said they are still trying to figure out the exact relationship between the suspect and the resident, but it’s believe they do know each other.

The man will be charged with burglary. He also had an active warrant for assault from the night before in Rocky River, police said.