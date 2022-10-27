WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – A 21-year-old from the United Kingdom faces a felony charge after he met with a Westlake teen.

According to police, they were called to a bookstore at Crocker Park after a father had been searching for his 16-year-old daughter.

Police say the father discovered the teen had allegedly been in a hotel for two days and not with her teenage friend as she had originally told him.

Police addressed the 21-year-old, identified as Alexander Dunn, and learned he recently traveled to the United States and had met the teen online.

Officers confiscated Dunn’s cell phone for analysis, and the teen was returned to her father.

Detectives later followed up with searches of a hotel room and electronic devices that belonged to Dunn.

Dunn now faces a felony charge of Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity-Oriented Material. He appeared in Rocky River Municipal Court and was given a $50,000 bond.

Police say the man was also ordered to surrender his passport to Westlake officers and could face additional charges.