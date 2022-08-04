BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Brunswick say they arrested a man who had traveled from Oregon to try and meet an underage girl who lives in the area.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious man on July 28 around 7 p.m. in the 4600 block of Cypress Dr.

Police arrested Timothy Nielsen. According to a police report, Nielsen began following and attempted to contact a juvenile female who lives in the Brunswick area.

Nielsen faces charges of menacing by stalking and importuning. He was booked in the Medina County Jail.

Police encourage parents to monitor their children’s social media accounts and contacts.