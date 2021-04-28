Man told to move after violent, racist threats caught on camera at Stow apartment complex

Editor’s Note: Some may find the content in this story offensive.

STOW, Ohio (WJW) – A man charged with making racist threats toward a Black delivery driver at an apartment complex in Stow has been served with a notice to vacate the premises.

Kiauna Larkins says just after 7 p.m. on April 17, she was delivering food to the Wyndham Ridge Apartments in Stow.

Larkins realized a man was following her, so she stopped her car and started recording.

That’s when she encountered Thomas Rhodes, 53.

“You’re a dumb, Black f—–, n—-, b—-, F— you! Yeah, I’m racist and I’m a racist M—– F—–,” the man says in the video.

“I got an AK-47, right now in my f——, g—d— car…I’ll blow your f——- head off.”

“F— you and everybody that looks like you…what are they gonna come arrest me?” continued Rhodes.

Rhodes is charged with misdemeanor aggravated menacing and a felony of ethnic intimidation.

Thomas Rhodes

Wyndham Ridge apartments responded to the incident.

They say they served Rhodes a notice to leave the premises on Monday, April 19.

“At Wyndham Ridge, we do not tolerate or condone any kind of racist, threatening language and overt threats of violence… We are committed to creating a safe, secure and inclusive environment at Wyndham Ridge, and we will continue to take proactive steps to resolve the situation,” the statement says in part.

Rhodes has been released on a $10,000 personal bond.