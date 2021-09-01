Man told 911 he shot his wife: Cleveland police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a possible murder-suicide attempt.

Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, police say a man called 911 and told them he had shot his wife at a home in the 1320 block of E. 90th St.

When officers arrived on the scene, police say an elderly male and two children ran out of the home.

They were not hurt.

SWAT team members found a woman shot and killed inside the house, according to police.

A male suspect was found with a gunshot wound.

He’s being treated at the hospital. No word on his condition.

Members of the Homicide Unit responded to the scene.

None of those involved has been identified.