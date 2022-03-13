Man to face attempted murder charge after reportedly shooting at cars on I-71, getting shot by police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man shot and wounded by police, after reportedly firing at vehicles along a busy stretch of Interstate 71 in Ohio, will face an attempted aggravated murder charge.

Columbus police said drivers reported that someone on the side of the highway next to a car was firing at northbound vehicles in Delaware County shortly before 10 a.m. Friday.

Authorities said at least three vehicles were hit. Sgt. James Fuqua, a police spokesperson, said the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition but was later said to be stable.

An officer was also taken to a hospital with an unrelated injury.

