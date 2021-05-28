Live: Man to be sentenced for murders of four, including college student killed during pizza shop robbery

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Shaquille Anderson is expected to be sentenced Friday for the murders of four people, including the 2015 shooting death of a 21-year-old University of Akron student during a robbery at his family’s pizza shop in December 2015.

Anderson was found guilty last year of the murder of Zak Husein.

The robbery happened as Husein was closing his family’s East Glenwood Avenue pizza shop in December 2015 when a masked gunman entered the store demanding money. Husein was shot and killed despite the fact that he was unarmed and complied with all of Anderson’s demands.

Following his capture in 2016 Anderson was also charged with the June 2016 murder of Christopher Dorsey, who was found dead in the grass on Orrin Street.

That sentencing will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday.

He will also be sentenced at 12:30 p.m. Friday for the May 2016 murders of Sonia Freeman, 48, and her son Christopher Freeman, 28, who were killed during a robbery at their Akron home.

Anderson is already serving 21 years in prison for his guilty plea in 2016 to 8 counts of aggravated robbery with firearms specifications related to multiple holdups of stores throughout the Akron area.

He is expected on Friday to be given a sentence of life in prison in a deal with prosecutors that removed the death sentence in exchange for removing a not guilty plea for the 2016 murders and pleading no contest instead.