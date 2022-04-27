CLEVELAND (WJW) – Nearly 3 years after Larry Manno was beaten so severely he later died from his injuries, the man charged in his death will receive his sentence.

Manno, 74, was at work at his landscaping business he operated on Buckeye Road in Cleveland for nearly 50 years in September of 2019.

Larry Manno

Investigators say Sedrick Hawkins attacked and robbed him.

Sedrick Hawkins

Manno suffered life-threatening injuries and died a month later.

Hawkins remained on the run until October of 2020.

Hawkins, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of murder and one count of aggravated burglary.

He’s scheduled for sentencing at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

FOX8.com will stream it live.