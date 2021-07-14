Man to be arraigned on charges of murdering Cleveland Clinic worker, dumping body in landfill

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A man facing multiple charges in the murder of a Cleveland Clinic worker is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday.

Richard Muncie, 50, was indicted on 9 charges in the murder of Cari Smith.

Richard Muncie, Jr., (Courtesy: North Royalton Police Department)

Smith’s body was found in a landfill Friday, June 25.

Earlier that day, police had begun investigating her disappearance when she didn’t show up for work.

Her car was missing at her North Royalton home and there were signs of a violent abduction, according to police.

Detectives used OnStar technology to track the vehicle, which Muncie was driving.

He was arrested that day before Smith’s body was found.

His bond was set at $2 million.

Police say Smith had filed an assault report against Muncie two weeks prior to her death.

Smith worked for the Cleveland Clinic for 19 years.