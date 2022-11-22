PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — The man charged with murder after a body was found wrapped in plastic in a Parma home is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning.

Paul Addicott II was arrested after the body of 30-year-old Ryan Krebs was found in the basement in a home on W. 26th Street. Police say Krebs was shot several times.

Paul Addicott II (Courtesy: Parma Police Department)

Police were initially called to the home for a domestic issue on the morning of Nov. 16. At that time, Addicott was arrested and a woman was taken to the hospital, police say.

It wasn’t until a family member went to the home to remove guns, that Krebs’ body was found.

Krebs had been missing since August and was featured on FOX 8 as a missing person.

Ryan Krebs (Courtesy: Parma Police Department)

According to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court records, Addicott’s bond has been set at $1,000,000.

FOX 8 will stream the arraignment live in the video player at the top of the story.