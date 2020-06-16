Man thrown off motorcycle and killed in Stark County crash

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened.

Troopers responded to State Route 153 and Beechwood Ave. around 5:30 p.m.

According to a press release, the driver of an SUV did not stop at a stop sign when turning from Beechwood onto SR-153.

Troopers say that caused a man on a motorcycle to hit the SUV.

The motorcyclist was thrown from his vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the seen.

He’s been identified as Dan Mayer, 60, of Alliance.

The crash is under investigation.

The driver of the SUV has not been charged.

Click here for the latest headlines from FOX 8