WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – The Westlake Police Department is investigating a violent incident at Taco Bell.

According to police, Westlake officers responded to a call from an employee at the Taco Bell on Columbia on March 20.

The employee told them that a customer damaged their property in a rage.

According to police, the suspect threatened to come back and shoot employees because the restaurant was only taking mobile orders at the time.

Employees say he punched the drive-thru window and left.

Officers say the suspect is a 28-year-old Cleveland man. He’s been charged with menacing and felony vandalism and was arrested by the US Marshalls Violent Fugitive Task Force.