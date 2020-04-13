1  of  2
Man tells Elyria police he has COVID-19 to avoid going to jail, department says

Courtesy of Lorain Police Department

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Elyria police said a man who was arrested on Sunday for aggravated menacing lied about having COVID-19 to avoid jail time.

According to the police report, Jeffrey Enlow, 29, told officers while he was being medically cleared at the hospital that he believes he has the disease and had recently been symptomatic.

Medical staff then tested him and during that time, he confessed that he only said that so he wouldn’t get locked up.

His test later came back negative and he was taken to the Lorain County Jail.




