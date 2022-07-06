AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A man and a teen were taken into custody after police say an AK-47 and other weapons were found during a traffic stop in Akron Tuesday evening.

According to investigators, officers pulled over a vehicle in the area of Noah Avenue and Peckham Street around 5:30 p.m.

While walking up to the vehicle, police say the officers saw an AK-47 on the seat. Investigators say the driver and two teens then got out of the vehicle and tried to get away.

Police say a 16-year-old passenger was quickly taken into custody, while the 20-year-old driver resisted arrested and tried to get back into the vehicle. After a struggle, police say the driver was also taken into custody, but the other teen got away and hasn’t been identified.

According to investigators, the driver had a Glock auto switch and narcotics in his pocket. Officials say he was also tied to an unrelated criminal investigation.

While searching the vehicle, officers found the loaded AK-47 and three other loaded handguns.

The driver was taken to the Summit County Jail for weapons-related offenses and resisting arrest. The teen was taken to the juvenile detention center on weapons charges.

More charges are pending in the case.