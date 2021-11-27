Man taken to hospital for gunshot wound after being carjacked, Cleveland police report

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot during a carjacking in Cleveland early Saturday morning.

Police said they arrived on scene at East 55th St. and St. Clair Avenue around 1 a.m. to find a 29-year-old man shot in the leg. Cleveland EMS reportedly took the victim to University Hospitals for treatment.

The man’s car was first rear-ended by another vehicle, police said. When he got out to look at the damage, four suspects appeared, one with a gun. When the victim tried to run away, he was shot, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police directly at 216-621-1234

