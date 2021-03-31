Man taken to hospital after Cleveland apartment fire

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Fire responded to an apartment fire on the city’s east side Wednesday morning.

It started in the kitchen of the five-bedroom unit on Park Midway Walk north of Woodland Avenue, according to Cleveland Fire Lt. Mike Norman.

One man was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in stable condition for smoke inhalation. There were no other injuries.

“Cooking fires are common causes of fires,” Norman said.

Residents are reminded to stay in the kitchen when cooking on the stove and avoid cooking when you’re tired.

The Cleveland Division of Fire said working smoke alarms made a difference at this fire.